Suspicious package found at VA medical center

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Authorities are investigating a suspicious package found at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport.
Mailroom employees noticed an unidentified liquid leaking from a package about 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, the hospital reports.
VA Police were notified and moved the package to a safe location outside the medical center on East Stoner Avenue.
Shreveport police and fire department personnel were alerted to the situation about 3:12 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
“The Shreveport VA immediately implemented its crisis response plan, which places the highest priority on the health and safety of our veterans, staff and visitors,” says a statement released by the hospital. “There are no reports of injury or illness at this time.”
Authorities gave the all-clear signal within a couple hours.
