SPD names suspect sought in fatal shooting at convenience store

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is searching for a suspect accused in the shooting death of a man over the weekend.
Curtis S. Edwards, 43, is facing a charge of second-degree homicide. A warrant was issued for his arrest.
The shooting took place just before on April 23 at a store in the 3600 block of Hollywood Avenue.
Upon arrival, officers spotted Kurjuan Mingo, 33, outside of the store with a gunshot wound to the head. He was sent to a Shreveport hospital, where he later died, according to SPD.
Edwards is considered armed and dangerous. SPD encourages people to not contact Edwards if they see him, instead calling 911.
Detectives are asking for anyone with information on Edward’s whereabouts to contact them at 318-673-7300. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app P3Tips. Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000.00 reward for information leading to Edward’s arrest.
