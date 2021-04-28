SPD names suspect sought in fatal shooting at convenience store

Investigators with the Crime Scene and Violent Crimes Divisions responded and crime scene personnel recovered physical evidence while violent crimes detectives interviewed witnesses and reviewed video surveillance footage. Through their preliminary investigation detectives learned that the victim and an unknown black male engaged in a fight over who was going to be next to be served at the cash register. A bystander separated the two. Shortly after being separated the suspect, described as a black male, pulled a weapon from his waistband and shot the victim. The suspect then exited the store and fled south bound on Jewella Avenue in what was described as a white 2010 Honda Cross Tour.

SPD