Rain and storms Thursday afternoon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! We continue to track rain and thunderstorm activity that will be moving through the region during the afternoon and evening hours on Thursday. This is part of a weak cold front that will move through the region Thursday cooling us off as we move into the weekend. Like we alluded to yesterday we are tracking increasing rain chances over the weekend with Sunday specifically looking like the best chance to see more wet weather. Temperatures will be toasty out ahead of the front, but will dip back into the 70s Friday as well as the weekend.