Rain and storms Thursday afternoon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! We continue to track rain and thunderstorm activity that will be moving through the region during the afternoon and evening hours on Thursday. This is part of a weak cold front that will move through the region Thursday cooling us off as we move into the weekend. Like we alluded to yesterday we are tracking increasing rain chances over the weekend with Sunday specifically looking like the best chance to see more wet weather. Temperatures will be toasty out ahead of the front, but will dip back into the 70s Friday as well as the weekend.
So as you get ready to head out the door this morning you can once again leave the sunglasses at home as we are tracking mainly cloudy skies for your Wednesday. Like Tuesday there is a chance of a passing shower or storm, but we should for the most part stay dry. Temperatures will be at there warmest today as highs will likely stretch into the upper 80s this afternoon.
As we go through the rest of the week we continue to track rain and thunderstorms that will push through the region Thursday afternoon. As we have said all week long the severe weather potential continues to remain low, but locally heavy rain is likely for parts of the region. The showers could linger into the morning hours Friday before we see some improvement with our weather. Temperatures will be cooling off as well, from highs around 80 Thursday to the mid and upper 70s Friday. Some sunshine is possible Friday afternoon.
Looking ahead to your weekend forecast we are more chances for wet weather ahead for the region. The good news is that Saturday is trending somewhat drier as the upper level low that is expected to bring us more rain chances will hold until Sunday. High temperatures over the weekend will be cooler, but still warm, with highs in the 70s expected. Next week will start off dry Monday with some warm weather, but we are tracking more showers and storms that are possible Tuesday.
So get ready for a potentially wet next few days for the ArkLaTex! Have a great Wednesday!
