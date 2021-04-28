Rain chances increasing through the weekend

Tonight, the rain will start to push its way back in. A weak cold front will be arriving, but will be taking its time. So, there could be a lot of rain in some spots beginning overnight and lasting through the day on Thursday. There is a marginal risk for severe weather in the far western and north part of the ArkLaTex. This will be from the leading edge of the showers and storms that could produce some gusty winds and large hail. Lows tonight will cool to the upper 60s and lower 70s.