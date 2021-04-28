Rain chances increasing through the weekend

(KSLA) - Over the next few days, rain chances will be going up. Thursday especially will have more rain, but also Friday and Sunday are looking to be wet. Saturday, we may have a brief break.
This evening will be dry for most of the ArkLaTex. A couple stray showers are possible, mostly along the I-30 corridor. Clouds will be likely with maybe some peeks of sunshine. Temperatures will be warm and remain in the 70s.
Tonight, the rain will start to push its way back in. A weak cold front will be arriving, but will be taking its time. So, there could be a lot of rain in some spots beginning overnight and lasting through the day on Thursday. There is a marginal risk for severe weather in the far western and north part of the ArkLaTex. This will be from the leading edge of the showers and storms that could produce some gusty winds and large hail. Lows tonight will cool to the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Rain chances on Thursday up to 70%. The severe threat is low, but we do have a marginal risk for most of the ArkLaTex. If something were to become severe, it would be more of a wind and hail threat. The good news is that the rain will provide some relief to the very warm temperatures. Highs will cool down to the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Come by Friday, a couple lingering showers may be possible in the morning and afternoon. I have raised the rain chance up to 40%. The latest trend is keeping the rain around, but there is still a lot of uncertainty. There is a chance we see the sunshine again in the afternoon. Temperatures will get up to the mid to upper 70s.
Bad news for the weekend! The latest guidance is showing rain returning to the ArkLaTex. Saturday will likely be on the dry side with limited showers. So, you are planning anything over the weekend, such as the Louisiana State Fair, Saturday is the day to go. Sunday will have more rain, as I have increase the rain chances up to 50%. If you do have any outdoor plans, I would have an indoor plan alternative to be safe. Temperatures will heat up to the mid 70s Saturday and Sunday.
Monday and Tuesday both appear to be dry for the most part, but a couple showers are not ruled out. As of now, I have a 10% chance of rain Monday and a 20% chance Tuesday. Temperatures will also be back on the warm side, getting up to the mid to upper 80s!
Have a great rest of the week!
