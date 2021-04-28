Mandatory mask mandates altered in Bossier, Caddo parishes

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Parish and Bossier City announced Wednesday, April 28, they are lifting their mandatory mask mandates.
“We are going to relax the requirement and no longer require our employees to wear them in public,” Bossier City Mayor Lo Walker said. “We will also put signs on the door telling citizens who come in it’s their choice or not. So we are going to significantly relax the requirement for mask wearing based on the latest proclamation. For all practical purposes, it’s in place right now, but I am still waiting for input from the city council to see that we are in agreement. I feel pretty comfortable that my administration and the council will agree to a relaxed mask requirement in public.”
Walker says personally, he strongly encourages people to continue to wear their masks and social distance, but ultimately, it’s the resident’s decision.
The Bossier Parish Police Jury released a 14th amended Executive Order stating beginning Wednesday:
“Certain protocols in order to gain access to the courthouse have been lifted, including, but not limited to the following:
1. Any member of the public entering the courthouse may choose to wear a face mask when inside the courthouse; and, with the public being responsible for providing their own face mask if possible.
2. All staff members of all departments in the courthouse may choose to wear a face mask in all common areas covering their nose and mouth. The department head will made the determination of mask requirements in their department.
3. There will be limitation on crowd sizes with no more than 75% capacity as set by the State Fire Marshal in any single indoor space at the same time; however if face masks are required by the department head its occupancy may increase to 100%. This occupancy guideline will be followed for the Bossier Parish Courthouse.”
The Bossier Parish Police Jury states these guidelines will be in place until May 26.
This comes after Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday, April 27, he is amending the state’s mask mandate.
“Instead of a blanket mask mandate, we will be allowing local leaders and business owners to set their own policies regarding masks,” said Edwards.
Local governments and businesses can set their own mandates. Masks will still be required in K-12 schools, colleges and universities, public transit, state buildings and healthcare facilities.
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins released a statement saying all government buildings and offices in Caddo Parish will continue to require face coverings, with the following exceptions:
“All government buildings and offices of the City of Shreveport and Parish of Caddo shall continue to require all employees and visitors to wear a face covering over the nose and mouth except:
1. any child under the age of eight years, however, all children between the ages of two and seven years old are strongly encouraged to wear a face covering over their nose and mouth;
2. any individual with a medical condition that prevents the wearing of a face covering;
3. any individual seeking to communicate with someone who has or is suspected of having a communication disorder;
4. any individual giving a speech for broadcast or to an audience; or
5. any individual temporarily removing his or her face covering for identification purposes.”
The parish of Caddo and the Caddo Parish Commission announced masks will continue to be required at all parish facilities:
“The Parish of Caddo and the Caddo Parish Commission continue to adhere to the guidelines that have been recommended by the CDC in conjunction with Governor’s newest proclamation. The Parish will continue to require masks to be worn at all Parish facilities, including Government Plaza and the Courthouse and for Caddo Parish Commission meetings.”
