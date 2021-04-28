LSU planning 100% capacity for all sporting events this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU is planning to allow 100% fan capacity for all of its outdoor athletic venues this weekend, WAFB has learned.
That means 100% capacity at Alex Box Stadium for LSU baseball games and at Tiger Park for LSU softball games.
Both LSU teams have big matchups Friday through Sunday against Arkansas, which is ranked #1 in baseball and #8 in softball.
WAFB’s Austin Kemker reports if nothing changes in terms of coronavirus restrictions between now and the fall Tiger Stadium will be at 100% for LSU football games.
This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.
