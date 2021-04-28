Gregg County Clerk’s office reopens post-flooding

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Clerk’s office is up and running again. Last week they had a different kind of running, when a broken valve flooded the office with several inches of water. As it turns out, the indoor waterfall was caught on camera.
One of Gregg County Clerk Michelle Gilley’s employees recorded the out-of-place waterfall. In fact she was rolling when part of the ceiling tile collapsed.
“Get the electrical stuff off the ground! Get the electrical off the ground!” A Gregg County courthouse employee urged.
They did their best but there was still loss.
“There was damage to some electronics and scanners and label printers; some of the CPUs. They have either have been replaced or will be replaced in the future,” Gilley said.
The video from last week shows a creek was developing, and Gilley managed to reach a power switch to turn off some electronics.
The room where the leak occurred is where the microfilm is stored, but the film is not original.
“Those were duplicate microfilm that were in this office in case we had to look at things without going to the originals at the airport. So a company came and picked up all the microfilm and the cabinets,” Gilley said.
They haven’t heard yet if it’s salvageable, though it may be.
The water just kept pouring in and employees scrambled to get documents out from under the flow. Gilley says there were two waves of water.
“The first wave, when the water was coming down, it kind of seemed to stop for a little bit. I really couldn’t tell you how long with adrenaline going and everything. Maybe a few minutes, then it came again,” Gilley said.
The video clip is about three minutes but Gilley says she really has no idea how long the water continued to flow.
“It went a long time,” I offered.
“It felt like a long time, yes,” Gilley said.
“I’m happy to say we found every single original document that we had in the room. So that’s a big win. We’re really happy about that,” Gilley said.
It turned out the only way to shut off the flow was to turn off all the water to the courthouse so the broken valve could be replaced.
The clerk’s office reopened Monday at eight am after several days of cleanup. No word yet on damage costs. If you’d like to see the full clip just go to kltv.com, click on the big red box and there you will find a link.
