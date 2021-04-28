Family, pets escape early morning house fire in South Broadmoor

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A family of four is safe following a house fire on Wednesday morning.
The Shreveport Fire Department got the call just before 2 p.m. on April 28 to the 200 block of Suzanne Drive. That’s in the South Broadmoor area of Shreveport, just south of LSUS.
Upon arrival, crews spotted heavy smoke coming from the front door of the home.
Luckily the family and their pets were able to escape safely — because the home was equipped with a working smoke detector.
In total, it took 24 firefighters about 20 minutes to get the blaze under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
In Shreveport, you or someone you know needs a smoke detector, call the SFD Fire Prevention Bureau at (318) 673-6740.
