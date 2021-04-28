Deputies seek identities of two individuals in storage unit burglary

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Titus County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two individuals involved in a storage unit burglary at the Chapel Hill Storage Facility.
On the night of Thursday, April 22, two individuals in a Mitsubishi four-door sedan cut the lock off of a rental storage unit to commit a burglary.
The vehicle does not have a front license plate and is believed to be silver or a similar color.
This is not the only crime tied to this vehicle.
Anyone with information on the identity of these individuals or the location of the vehicle to contact the Titus County Sheriff’s Office at 903-572-6641.
