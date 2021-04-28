Caddo teacher arrested on charge of simple battery, placed on leave while school district investigates

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A teacher at a Caddo elementary school faces a charge of simple battery following an incident that happened at the school on Tuesday, April 20.
According to the police report, Melody Moffett, 66, is facing a charge of simple battery. Shreveport police tell KSLA that Moffett was arrested and booked into Shreveport City Jail.
The child’s mother said she was not notified by the school, Judson Elementary, about the incident, and did not know about it until her son told her in the car that afternoon. Another mother contacted her later that afternoon saying that her child had also told her about the incident at school that day.
A spokesperson with Caddo Parish Public Schools commented on the incident and released the following statement:
Breka Peoples, founder of the People’s Promise, says the People’s Promise stands on the front lines whenever children and their safety are jeopardized.
“We are aware that Melody Harris Moffett, a teacher at Judson Elementary School, has been given a summons and charged with simple battery on a child. Although we are only aware of this incident, we are asking the community to come forward if their child has been a victim of verbal or physical abuse by any educators or personnel within the Caddo Parish Public School System,” said Peoples.
She continued, “School should be a safe learning environment for our children and our children shouldn’t fear for their safety, especially by those we entrust with their educational development. As a result, The People’s Promise requests a swift and thorough investigation by the Shreveport Police Department and Caddo Parish School Board into this incident. All children deserve level headed educators who utilize their words and presence to inspire our children. If Mrs. Melody Moffett violated the community’s trust and battered our children, then the People’s Promise demands the immediate revocation of her teaching credentials.”
