Caddo teacher arrested on charge of simple battery, placed on leave while school district investigates

She continued, “School should be a safe learning environment for our children and our children shouldn’t fear for their safety, especially by those we entrust with their educational development. As a result, The People’s Promise requests a swift and thorough investigation by the Shreveport Police Department and Caddo Parish School Board into this incident. All children deserve level headed educators who utilize their words and presence to inspire our children. If Mrs. Melody Moffett violated the community’s trust and battered our children, then the People’s Promise demands the immediate revocation of her teaching credentials.”