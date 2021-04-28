Caddo School District to start offering COVID-19 vaccinations for students age 16 or older

There still is no COVID-19 vaccine approved for children younger than 16 years old. But clinical trials are underway at medical facilities including at Duke Health in Durham, N.C., where Alejandra Gerardo looked up to her mom, Dr. Susanna Naggie, as the 9-year-old got the first of two Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations March 24. Researchers In the U.S. and abroad have begun testing younger and younger kids to determine whether the shots are safe and work for each age. (Source: Shawn Rocco/Duke Health via AP)