Caddo School District to start offering COVID-19 vaccinations for students age 16 or older

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Caddo public school students age 16 or older can get vaccinated against COVID-19 starting Thursday, April 29.
Ochsner LSU Health staffers will be at C.E. Byrd High in Shreveport that day to start administering the Pfizer vaccine.
“The vaccine is completely optional; so no, we have not received any calls to our office from parents regarding the vaccine,” the School District reports.
Students will be required to have a parent’s or guardian’s signature before receiving the vaccine. And school staffers will be calling parents and guardians to verify that they have given permission.
Tune in to KSLA News 12 this evening to hear from parents and guardians on whether they will let their children receive the vaccine.
We also are asking health officials your questions about whether there have been any side effects or other ailments among children who have taken the vaccine and what the risks are for children who don’t get vaccinated.
There still is no COVID-19 vaccine approved for children younger than 16 years old.
KSLA News 12′s Kenley Hargett is talking with a doctor who has a child who is in clinical trials.
