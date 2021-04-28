Caddo coroner IDs motorcyclist who died after wreck

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Caddo coroner’s office has identified the motorcyclist who died after being injured accident involving an SUV that overturned.
K’Darius Roshun Hines, 32, of Shreveport, died at 5:55 p.m. Tuesday, April 27 at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport, the coroner’s office reports.
An autopsy was ordered.
The SUV driver was transported to the hospital for serious injuries but is expected to recover.
The wreck happened at 5:08 p.m. Tuesday at Linwood Avenue at Browning Street in Shreveport, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
That intersection was shut down as first responders tended to the motorists involved in the crash.
Authorities have cited speed as the primary cause of the accident.
Preliminary investigation shows that the motorcycle was headed south on Linwood at a high rate of speed and that the SUV was traveling north and trying to make a left turn onto Browning, police said. The motorcycle struck the SUV, causing the SUV to roll.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.