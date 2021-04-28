Bossier City mayor-elect and his CAO selection meet with Louisiana governor, others in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) — Bossier City’s mayor-elect and his pick for CAO say they “... are already working for Bossier City.”
Facebook posts indicate that Mayor-elect Tommy Chandler and his choice for chief administrative officer, Shane Cheatham, spent Wednesday, April 28 in Baton Rouge.
There, they met with Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, other state officials and north Louisiana delegates to the Louisiana Legislature.
Both men shared on Facebook that they “had a good day in Baton Rouge” during which they also met with the state treasurer, the state Senate president, the speaker of the House and representatives of the Louisiana highway department.
“We discussed the Jimmie Davis Bridge, Barksdale (Air Force Base), infrastructure and several other needs that Bossier City has,” Chandler posted Wednesday night.
Cheatham’s choice of hashtags also gave some indication of what they discussed, including #jimmiedavisbridge #cyberdistrict #barksdale #cleancitycampaign and #infrastructure.
