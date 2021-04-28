Arkansas man photographed in Nancy Pelosi’s office released from jail

TOPSHOT - Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as he protest inside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021. - Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images) (Source: SAUL LOEB)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | April 27, 2021 at 6:57 PM CDT - Updated April 28 at 8:10 AM

WASHINGTON (KAIT) - A Gravette man involved in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 is out of jail and released to home detention.

A federal judge overturned a ruling keeping Richard Barnett, the man seen putting his feet up on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk and leaving a note.

District Judge Christopher Cooper ruled that while there are many concerning aspects of Barnett’s case and conduct, they are not enough to warrant detention while other rioters are being released.

Barnett must give up his passport and is not allowed to possess guns.

