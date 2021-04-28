Arkansas man photographed in Nancy Pelosi’s office released from jail

WASHINGTON (KAIT) - A Gravette man involved in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 is out of jail and released to home detention.
A federal judge overturned a ruling keeping Richard Barnett, the man seen putting his feet up on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk and leaving a note.
District Judge Christopher Cooper ruled that while there are many concerning aspects of Barnett’s case and conduct, they are not enough to warrant detention while other rioters are being released.
Barnett must give up his passport and is not allowed to possess guns.
