After record-breaking festival, Film Prize Junior announces winners during virtual ceremony on April 28

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After a record-setting online festival, Film Prize Junior comes to a close Wednesday night — the young winners will be announced during a virtual awards ceremony.
A virtual award ceremony begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 28 and will be streamed live on Facebook.
Film Prize Junior was created in 2017 and challenges students statewide to write, produce and direct short films. Organizers said this year’s virtual festival was one of the largest student film festivals in the country.
“Because of the dedication of teachers across Louisiana during this time, students have found a creative outlet when many activities have been canceled,” said Steven Knight, Film Prize Junior coordinator. ”The program has been nothing short of amazing. These students have exceeded all expectations, and we cannot wait to put their work on display.”
This year, 68 productions were submitted from 37 schools across the state — from Shreveport to New Orleans, Monroe to Lake Charles — and everywhere in between.
“It’s incredibly inspiring to see these teachers and students produce films and be part of Film Prize Junior,” said Gregory Kallenberg. “Film Prize Junior was created by my son to give kids a chance to be creative entrepreneurs. I think he’d be proud of this year’s effort.”
Students and teachers follow a program where they learn how to create a screenplay, produce the film and promote the production to an audience.
There’s big money at stake, too. Winning schools will receive a share of $10 thousand in scholarship and media grants.
