Young child bitten by Shreveport K-9 who got out of yard; officials investigating

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Law enforcement officials are investigating after an incident involving a K-9 who reportedly got out of its handler’s yard and bit a young child in Bossier City.
A spokesperson with Bossier Parish says a Shreveport K-9 officer got out of the yard in the 5400 block of Hollyhock Lane in the Golden Meadows subdivision and somehow wound up biting a 5-year-old child.
Bossier officials say the child was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Bossier City Police Department retired its K-9 program back in January of 2020 due to risks associated with the program. Three K-9s were retired at that time and were adopted by their handlers. The program ran for 13 years before its end.
The incident reportedly happened the evening of Monday, April 26.
Bossier officials say the incident was handled by their animal control section, but Bossier City police officers were requested to come by the K-9 handler.
Several neighbors in the area say they heard the K-9 got out when the officer’s son opened the door. They say the K-9 walked up to a group of kids, who started petting the dog. The K-9 then reportedly knocked the 5-year-old over and the child kicked the dog, causing the dog to bite the child.
The child required two or three stitches.
KSLA is reaching out to the Shreveport Police Department for more information.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.