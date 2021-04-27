14-year-old injured in shooting; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A teen is recovering after an early morning shooting in Shreveport.
Officers got the call just before 3:30 a.m. to an apartment complex in the 9100 block of Walker Road. That’s just south of Southwood High School in southwest Shreveport.
The 14-year-old victim was walking near the corner of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and Walker Road when he said he was shot in the wrist. He told police that he saw a pickup truck passing by when he heard the shot.
The victim went home and then 911 was called. He was taken to a Shreveport hospital and his injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
Officers on the scene say that crews didn’t find evidence that the shooting occurred there.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
