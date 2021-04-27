14-year-old injured in shooting; suspect sought

A 14-year-old was shot on the early morning of April 27 in Shreveport's Southwood neighborhood. (Source: Cody Jennings)
By Alex Onken | April 27, 2021 at 4:40 AM CDT - Updated April 27 at 5:15 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A teen is recovering after an early morning shooting in Shreveport.

Officers got the call just before 3:30 a.m. to an apartment complex in the 9100 block of Walker Road. That’s just south of Southwood High School in southwest Shreveport.

The 14-year-old victim was walking near the corner of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and Walker Road when he said he was shot in the wrist. He told police that he saw a pickup truck passing by when he heard the shot.

The victim went home and then 911 was called. He was taken to a Shreveport hospital and his injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Officers on the scene say that crews didn’t find evidence that the shooting occurred there.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

