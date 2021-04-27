Wet second half of the week for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After a nice start to the work week Monday we are tracking another warm day along with additional cloud cover ahead of our next weather maker later this week. We are still tracking some isolated thunderstorms Wednesday followed by more widespread showers and storms Thursday afternoon and Friday morning. One major change with your forecast this morning is that we are now expecting showers and storms to impact the weekend with rain now possible both Saturday and Sunday. While this could change you need to plan on the potential of dreary conditions over the weekend. Temperatures early in the week will be on the warm side with highs in the 80s followed by cooler weather as we head towards the weekend.