Wet second half of the week for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After a nice start to the work week Monday we are tracking another warm day along with additional cloud cover ahead of our next weather maker later this week. We are still tracking some isolated thunderstorms Wednesday followed by more widespread showers and storms Thursday afternoon and Friday morning. One major change with your forecast this morning is that we are now expecting showers and storms to impact the weekend with rain now possible both Saturday and Sunday. While this could change you need to plan on the potential of dreary conditions over the weekend. Temperatures early in the week will be on the warm side with highs in the 80s followed by cooler weather as we head towards the weekend.
So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning you can leave the sunglasses at home as we are tracking mainly cloudy skies as we head throughout the day today. Even with additional cloud cover we are still anticipating a warm day for the region with high temperatures that will stretch into the low 80s this afternoon. There’s an outside chance of a shower, but any wet weather would be likely to occur later this afternoon for western portions of the viewing area.
As we head through the rest of the work week we are tracking gradually increasing rain chances for the ArkLaTex. On Wednesday there could be a an isolated thunderstorms again for western portions of the viewing area, but the main bulk of the wet weather will move through with the front Thursday afternoon and evening. It is also looking more likely that the rain could linger into the early morning hours on Friday due to the nature of the stalling front. Temperatures out ahead of the front will be in the 80s followed by 70s at the end of the week.
Looking ahead to your weekend we are now tracking the potential for wet weather across the ArkLaTex. Latest model trends are now indicating an upper level low splitting away from the main front and this will likely lead to persistent shower and storm activity both Saturday and Sunday. It is only Tuesday and the forecast could still change, but we wanted to send out this FIRST ALERT now.
In the meantime, get ready for some toasty temperatures over the next couple day! Have a great Tuesday!
