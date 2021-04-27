April 27, 2021, marks 10 years since deadly tornado outbreak

April 27, 2021, marks 10 years since one the largest, deadliest and costliest tornado outbreaks on record in the United Sates.
It impacted Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and, a few days before that, the ArkLaTex. In our area, the same system that was a part of the larger outbreak produced 26 tornadoes in the ArkLaTex on April 24-27. This thankfully only resulted in two injuries.
The storm system would then go on to produce squall lines and supercells in Mississippi and Alabama that produced more than 200 tornadoes in a single day, some which were rated EF-3, -4 and -5. That would be wind speeds of 136 mph to more than 200 mph.
This event caused more than 348 deaths and billions of dollars worth of damage.
Today, we remember those whose lives were lost and those whose lives were forever changed April 27, 2011.
