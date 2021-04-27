2 hurt in collision involving motorcycle, SUV

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital in life-threatening condition after an accident involving an SUV that overturned.
The SUV driver also has been taken for treatment of injuries that authorities said did not appear to be life-threatening.
The wreck happened at 5:08 p.m. Tuesday, April 27 at Linwood Avenue at Browning Street in Shreveport, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
That intersection was shut down as first responders tended to motorists involved in the crash.
Preliminary investigation shows the motorcycle was headed south and the SUV was traveling north, according to a police captain on the scene. One of the vehicles was attempting a turn when the T-bone accident occurred, he said.
It’s not immediately clear which vehicle was at fault. The cause of the crash still is being investigated.
At one point, there were eight Fire Department and five police units on the scene, dispatch records show.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
