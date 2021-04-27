Shreveport residents talk about whether they’ll continue to wear masks after mandate lifted

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is addressing the state Tuesday, April 27; he’s expected to discuss the state’s mask mandate, which is set to expire Wednesday, April 28.
Ahead of the governor’s announcement about whether to lift the mandate, people in Shreveport are talking about whether they’ll continue to wear a mask after the mandate is lifted. Some people say they’ll continue to wear them in order to protect others.
People are also weighing in on whether businesses should require people to wear masks after the mandate is lifted.
