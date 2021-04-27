Shreveport man sentenced to 10 years in jail on domestic violence charges

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man has been sentenced to 10 years in jail after pleading guilty to a fourth-offense domestic battery charge.
The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday, April 27 that Jevorish Dewayne Dennis, 32, was sentenced to 10 years in jail. The DA says he admitted to the abuse Monday in Judge Chris Victory’s courtroom.
The DA says on May 25, 2020, Shreveport Police Department officers were sent out to a local motel after getting a 911 hang-up call. They found the victim distraught and covered in mud. She told them Dennis had hit her with a stick and punched her in the jaw. She also said he had thrown her to the ground and strangled her. Abrasions on her neck were consistent with strangulation. She told police Dennis had attacked her because she would not allow him to use her car.
Dennis has several prior convictions for misdemeanor domestic battery, the DA’s office reports. In 2018, Dennis was convicted of his first felony domestic abuse charge; he received the maximum five-year sentence in that case. Some of his previous convictions involve the same victim in this case, the DA’s office says.
The DA says this case was complicated by the fact that the victim did not wish to testify against her abuser and wanted the charges dismissed, which is a common scenario in many domestic violence cases. The state proceeded with the case nonetheless because many times, the victim’s lack of cooperation is due to their abuser’s manipulation and influence.
“Domestic violence crimes are a high priority in our office because we know that those victims are especially vulnerable,” says Caddo Parish District Attorney James E. Stewart Sr. “Our goal is to hold abusers accountable and to connect victims with the services that help them to regain control of their lives.”
In addition to 10 years in jail, Dennis was issued a permanent protective order effective after his release from prison.
