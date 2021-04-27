Shreveport man sentenced to 10 years in jail on domestic violence charges

The DA says on May 25, 2020, Shreveport Police Department officers were sent out to a local motel after getting a 911 hang-up call. They found the victim distraught and covered in mud. She told them Dennis had hit her with a stick and punched her in the jaw. She also said he had thrown her to the ground and strangled her. Abrasions on her neck were consistent with strangulation. She told police Dennis had attacked her because she would not allow him to use her car.