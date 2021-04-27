Shreveport City Council to vote on pay raises for council members, mayor

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport City Council is set to debate several controversial items on the agenda at Tuesday’s (April 26) meeting.
The most highly debated topics: pay raises for the mayor and council members, plus more legal responsibilities for gun owners.
“Nobody does this for the money, but we don’t want to exclude people from considering service because they’re not wealthy,” said Councilman John Nickelson at the last meeting.
He and Councilman Jerry Bowman are sponsors of a proposal to increase city council members’ base pay to $25,000 a year, a move that would cost the city an extra $68,424.16 per year.
In a separate but similar proposal, the pair is also proposing the mayor’s salary be increased to $125,000 a year. That’s an annual raise of $29,400.05.
In a Facebook post, Nickelcon wrote, “It is penny wise and pound foolish to substantially undercompensate the chief executive of an organization that spends half a billion dollars a year, and refusing to periodically adjust the mayor’s compensation is a prime example of poor management, not fiscal responsibility.”
He says both the mayor and council members’ salaries are low compared to similar positions, particularly school boards and other councils in the state.
Councilman James Green, as well as others against the legislation, argue that people should take these positions unconcerned with the compensation. On the other hand, supporters say the low pay excludes people who may be otherwise interested.
Also on the agenda: penalties for gun owners who leave their firearms in unattended, unlocked vehicles.
Nickelson describes it as “common-sense legislation.”
This proposal directly responds to calls from Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond, who has repeatedly identified stolen guns as a main contributor to crime in the city.
If approved, gun owners would be required to lock up their firearms using a combination lock, a padlock, etc. if they leave them unattended in a vehicle. The weapons also could not be in plain sight. Otherwise, those gun owners would face a misdemeanor charge and a fine of up to $1,000.
“We all have to recognize that if we don’t store guns responsibly, they could be stolen and used to hurt other people. That’s what I’m trying to avoid,” Nickelson explained.
The councilman received backlash from some people, who say the proposal strips gun owners of their rights.
“I respect the fact that gun owners want to have access to their weapons to protect themselves and their families. I’m a gun owner. I value that right,” Nickelson said.
Our responsibilities, he says, outweigh our rights in this situation.
The city council meeting can be watched live here at 3 p.m.
