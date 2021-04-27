Rep. White bill to upgrade 911 service passes committee

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - An East Texas legislator’s bill to improve technology on 911 services has passed the committee phase in the Texas House.
Rep. James White’s HB 2911 aims to have next generation technology for landline and wireless systems for 911 services.
White (R-HIllister) said the improvement would help first responders find the exact location for callers. For instance, a person could be found on the fifth floor of a hotel.
The bill was approved by the Committee on Homeland Security, which is chaired by White, on a 6-3 vote.
The bill now goes to the Committee on Calendars for possible placement on the House floor.
Previous story: WATCH: State Rep. White presents bill on upgrading 911 service
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.