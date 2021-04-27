Rain returns Thursday to cool down the warm temperatures

(KSLA) - Temperatures will be very warm Wednesday pushing near 90 degrees! Rain will come to the rescue on Thursday with a weak cold front to cool those temperatures back down.
This evening may have a brief shower in east Texas. It will be very quick and most of you will not see any rain at all. Especially if you are in northwest Louisiana or southwest Arkansas. There will not be any rain there! Clouds will be hanging around, so it will likely not be a breathtaking sunset. Temperatures will be warm and remain in the lower 80s and upper 70s.
Tonight could have that quick shower in east Texas, but otherwise will be dry and quiet. The clouds will stick around and will help keep temperatures up overnight. Lows will not cool down much and will start off in the upper 60s and lower 70s Wednesday morning.
Wednesday will not be a bad day by any means. There will be a lot of clouds around with maybe some sunshine. I only have a 10% chance of rain, so it should remain dry. Temperatures will be very warm and should push near 90 degrees! If we see more sun than clouds, it will certainly heat the temperatures up some more. Plus the humidity is back and may make it feel warmer than the actual temperature. Dress comfortably if you will be spending time outdoors!
By Wednesday night, the rain will start to push its way back in. A weak cold front will be arriving, but will be taking its time. So, there could be a lot of rain in some spots beginning overnight and lasting through the day on Thursday. There is a marginal risk for severe weather in the far western and north part of the ArkLaTex. This will be from the leading edge of the showers and storms that could produce some gusty winds and large hail.
As of now, I have the rain chances on Thursday up to 70%. The severe threat does appear to be low, if we see anything at all. If something were to become severe, it would be more of a wind and hail threat. The good news is that the rain will provide some relief to the very warm temperatures. Highs will cool down to the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Come by Friday, the rain should be gone. A couple lingering showers may be possible in the morning, but not much. In the afternoon, I believe all of the rain will be gone. Conditions will be improving throughout the day and we may see that sunshine again in the afternoon. I do have a 20% chance of rain, but that is just for the morning. Temperatures will get up to the mid to upper 70s.
Bad news for the weekend! The latest guidance is showing rain returning to the ArkLaTex possibly by Saturday, and likely by Sunday. So the confidence is low. Just giving you the First Alert, that is may not be a beautiful and sunny weekend. If you do have any outdoor plans, I would have an indoor plan alternative to be safe. Temperatures will heat up to the upper 70s Saturday and the 80s on Sunday.
Have a great rest of the week!
