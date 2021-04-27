Hope PD searching for driver who fled scene of serious wreck

HOPE, Ark. (KSLA) - The Hope Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding the person responsible for a hit and run wreck that results in serious injuries to the other driver.
Police say on April 24 around 9:30 p.m., officers were called out to the 900 block of South Elm Street about a crash. Officers say one of the vehicles involved left the scene in a full-size truck or SUV. The suspect’s vehicle reportedly caused serious damage to multiple other vehicles, and serious injuries to another driver.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Hope Police Department at 870-777-3434 or Sgt. Jesus Coronado at 870-722-2561.
