Gov. Edwards amends statewide mask mandate

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday, April 27, that he is amending the statewide mask mandate.
Local governments and businesses can set their own mandates. Masks will still be required in K-12 schools, colleges and universities, public transit, state buildings, and healthcare facilities.
Restrictions are also eased for concert venues and facilities where sporting events are held. Those that are indoors can have 75% capacity with social distancing or 100% capacity with masks. There are no longer capacity restrictions for outdoor events.
Gov. Edwards said the revision of the mandate is not an end to the recommendation of wearing a mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The new proclamation will be in effect from April 28 through May 25. The governor said Louisiana is now No. 30 in the US for confirmed cases per capita. The state was No. 1 in that category for some time.
Dr. Joseph Kanter said health officials continue to track “breakthrough cases,” which are people who have been fully vaccinated and then test positive for COVID-19. He noted there have been 7,157 such cases in the US and 367 cases in Louisiana, which is only 0.03%.
The governor reminded everyone that the pandemic is not over and the state does not want to go backward.
“We’re in a better place but not in the best place,” he explained.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.