Two buildings burn in Highland fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Investigators with the Shreveport Fire Department are working to determine the cause of a fire that tore through two dwellings on Tuesday morning.
The call came in just before 8 a.m. on April 27 to the 200 block of Wall Street. That’s not far from Greenwood Cemetery.
According to SFD Training Officer Bryan Watson, upon arrival, both buildings were fully involved. He added that the buildings were likely occupied by homeless people.
Two men at the scene were sent to a Shreveport hospital for medical treatment.
Watson said it took 45 firefighters to get the blaze under control. A defensive attack was used to stop a third building from catching fire.
No firefighters were injured in this incident
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
