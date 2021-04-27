Bossier Schools announces summer programs to help make up for lost learning

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - As life slowly returns to some form of pre-pandemic normalcy, Bossier Parish Schools announced a series of summer programs for students to help make up for “lost learning, promotion and placement decision-making and graduation requirements.”
Using federal dollars, these programs are free for students. Parents interested in registering their child for one of these programs should contact their school counselor unless otherwise noted below. Dr. Nichole Bourgeois, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, said transportation, school supplies, as well as breakfast and lunch is provided.
The following is a list of available summer programs:
- Virtual Summer Learning Program: Students in grades 5-12 who have not successfully completed a course will have the opportunity to recover that course through more compact, but high-quality virtual instruction. This program will help students stay on track with their peers and assist them in closing learning gaps. DATES: June 1-28, 2021 (MON-THUR)
- Hybrid CTE Summer Learning Program: Students who were enrolled in the NCCER Electrical and EMT courses will have the opportunity to attend a summer training session at Bossier Parish School for Technology and Innovative Learning (BPSTIL) designed to further their training in these fields. EMT students will attend a “skills boot camp” prior to testing for their industry certification. NCCER Electrical students will be working on completing any IBEW modules needed toward apprenticeship requirements. DATES: Both classes will be held from 8:00 a.m.-1:30 p.m. MON-THURS, June 1-4. For more information, contact Amanda.Sedberry@BossierSchools.org.
- Accelerate Summer Learning Program: Students in grades PreK-5 who are identified as requiring intensive assistance will be offered face-to-face instruction to address “unfinished learning.” Cluster sites will be at: Apollo ES, Bellaire ES, Central Park ES, Curtis ES, Haughton ES, Kingston ES, Meadowview ES, Plain Dealing ES & R.V. Kerr ES) DATES: June 7 through July 1, 2021 (MON-THUR)
- Jumpstart Summers: will enable up to 200 students with disabilities in grades 9-12 to master essential workplace skills, engage with industry experts, earn a summer wage and attain industry-valued credentials. Students attending one of two sessions will gain experiences that lead to credentials and a deeper understanding of the work they can do within different Jump Start pathways. Students will receive bus transportation from centralized locations in the parish. Those attending at least 15 of 18 sessions and attempting all credentialing exams will receive a stipend of $300. DATES: Session 1 will be held from 8:00 a.m.-1:30 p.m. MON-THURS, June 1-30 at Bossier Parish School for Technology and Innovative Learning (BPSTIL) and Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC); Session 2: 8:00 a.m.-1:30 p.m. MON-THURS, July 5-29 at Airline High School and BPCC. For more information, contact zac.burson@bossierschools.org or (318) 426-4683.
- Summer Blast: is a learning program offered to McKinney-Vento and foster care children attending Bossier Schools in K-5th grades. Summer Blast provides children with the free opportunity to enhance their math, science and reading skills during the four-week hands-on program and includes enrichment activities and field trips. All supplies and materials are provided, as well as bus transportation to and from announced drop-off locations and breakfast, lunch and snacks. Host site is at Bossier Elementary. DATES: Monday-Thursday, June 7-July 1. Seating is limited and first-come, first-served. Apply at www.bossierschools.org/homelessmigrantliaison
- LEAP 2025 Remediation & Retesting: Grades 9-12 students who scored unsatisfactory on LEAP 2025 in ALG I, GEO, ENG I, ENG II, BIOS, or US HIST will be offered the chance for face-to-face remediation and retesting. (Cluster sites: Bossier HS, Parkway HS, & Benton HS) DATES: June 7- 24, 2021 (MON-THUR)
- Real-time Early Access to Literacy (REAL): This program provides students in grades PreK-3rd early literacy support. Eligible students will receive one-on-one virtual support from Quest Testing Services through virtual tutoring sessions. Eligible schools: Bossier ES, Central Park ES, Meadowview ES, Platt ES, RV Kerr ES, & Waller ES) DATES: Offered YEAR-ROUND for the next 3 years and possibly beyond
- Quest Testing Services: Accelerate Tutoring: Available to all PreK-12 students with no restrictions. To effectively address and prevent unfinished learning, students must be provided with extra time to learn through equal-access tutoring. Accelerate is a just-in-time tutoring model focused on identifying, celebrating and building upon the assets students bring to the learning experience. An acceleration approach addresses unfinished learning in an equitable way. Acceleration means connecting unfinished learning in the context of new learning, integrating new information and the needed prior knowledge. DATES: Offered YEAR-ROUND
Bourgeois said in the wake of school closures last spring, students were left with a great deal of unfinished learning, which is why these programs are encouraged for all interested families.
“There was a lot of student unfinished learning that we made every effort to address by accelerating the curriculum throughout the school year,” she explained. “But, there is still a lot of unfinished learning as you consider...we were on a hybrid schedule.”
Outside of getting students up to speed with where they should be academically, Bourgeois discussed how the benefits of these summer programs extend beyond the classroom.
“Nothing can replace the face-to-face experience and the socialization that children need,” she said. “Education is two pronged: one to educate students intellectually...and then to mature them socially.”
For more information on these programs, click or tap here.
