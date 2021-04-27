AG: Bunk bed, science kit among list of recently recalled child products

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Parents and guardians of children in Louisiana should be aware of several recently recalled children’s products, Attorney General Jeff Landry says.
“As the State’s chief legal officer, I am committed to doing all that I can to make Louisiana a safer place to raise our families,” said Attorney General Landry. “For the safety of our State’s youth – I encourage everyone to heed notice of these recalls and remedies.”Attorney General Jeff Landry noted the following recalled products:
- Toy Trumpets by Juratoys
- 10-in-1 Incredible Inventions Science Kit by Anker Play Products
- Children’s Multi-Purpose Helmets by SmartPool
- Cabina Bunk Beds by Casa Kids
- Shepard Boy Plush Toys with Wire Shepard’s Staff by Parker Squared
To view pictures, descriptions, and remedies of these items – please visit www.agjefflandry.com/safetybox. Additional consumer tips are available for Louisiana consumers by calling the attorney general’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-351-4889.
