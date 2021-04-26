Warmer week ahead for ArkLaTex

As we go through the rest of the work week we are tracking warm and generally cloudy weather ahead for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will continue to be on the warm side with highs as toasty as the mid-80s possible through Thursday. We are though tracking some rain and thunderstorm activity that will sweep through the region Thursday night. This will be part of a weak cold front that will clear out as you head out the door Friday morning. Currently, severe weather potential appears to be very limited for the area.