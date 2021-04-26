Warmer week ahead for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend! As we turn the page to a new week we are tracking warmer temperatures for the ArkLaTex. Unlike last week we should see multiple days with highs that will reach into the 80s. On top of the warmer weather we are really only expecting Thursday night into Friday for any significant chance of rain and thunderstorm activity. The good news here is that right now severe weather potential appears to be very low.
So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning, you want to make sure to dress comfortably as we are tracking a warm day for the region. Temperatures right now are around the 60 degree mark and we are expecting to reach potentially up into the low 80s this afternoon. We are also expecting a mix of sun and clouds as well so some sunglasses is probably a good idea as well.
As we go through the rest of the work week we are tracking warm and generally cloudy weather ahead for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will continue to be on the warm side with highs as toasty as the mid-80s possible through Thursday. We are though tracking some rain and thunderstorm activity that will sweep through the region Thursday night. This will be part of a weak cold front that will clear out as you head out the door Friday morning. Currently, severe weather potential appears to be very limited for the area.
Looking ahead to your weekend forecast, we are tracking more dry and warm weather for the ArkLaTex. We could see a slightly cooldown behind the front Friday, but by Saturday temperatures will already be moving up for the region to around the 80 degree mark. Sunday will be warmer with highs that will stretch likely into the mid-80s.
So get ready for it to really start really feeling like Spring this week for the ArkLaTex. Have a great week!
