Warm and dry ahead of our next weather maker

(KSLA) - Temperatures will be very warm for the first half of this week before a cold front brings rain and cooler temperatures. This cold front will arrive Thursday to bring the changes.
This evening will remain dry but cloudy. The clouds have slowly been on the increase all day, and it will be about overcast by tonight. If you are heading out the door this evening, there will not be any rain, and temperatures will be warm. Initially after sunset it will be in the lower 80s, but will fall to the mid 70s.
Tonight, we have the Super Pink Moon. The moon itself will not be pink at all, but it’s named from the bloom of the wild ground phlox flower which is a moss-pink. Unfortunately, we will not have good viewing conditions for it. Clouds will be hanging around blocking the view. At least we will not see any rain. Temperatures overnight will cool to the lower to mid 60s.
Tuesday will be dry for most of the ArkLaTex. I only have a 10% chance for a quick shower. It will be cloudy otherwise though. So, you may not need those sunglasses. One thing you certainly will not need is a jacket. Temperatures will be very warm again and get up to the lower to mid 80s by the afternoon.
Wednesday will not be much different from Tuesday. There will be a lot of clouds around with maybe a quick shower or two. I am keeping my fingers crossed for some sunshine, although I do not expect much. Temperatures will be very warm and should push near 90 degrees! Dress comfortably if you will be spending time outdoors!
By Wednesday night, the rain will start to push its way back in. A weak cold front will be arriving, but will be taking its time. So, there could be a lot of rain in some spots beginning overnight and lasting through the day on Thursday.
As of now, I have the rain chances on Thursday up to 70%. There is also a low chance of any severe weather. If we are to see anything, it appears to be more of a wind and hail threat. The rain will last through most of the day and linger into Friday morning.
Come by Friday afternoon, the bulk, if not all of the rain will be gone. Conditions will be improving throughout the day and we may see that sunshine again by the afternoon. I do have a 30% chance of rain, but that is just for the morning. Temperatures will get up to the mid 70s.
This weekend so far is looking great! There will be a good mix of sun and clouds with little to no rain. Temperatures will be back on the rise though and get up to the upper 70s Saturday and lower to mid 80s Sunday. Still a great weekend to relax and spend time outside!
Have a great week!
