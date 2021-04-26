Town considers dedicating street to student-athlete who was gunned down in 2017

CULLEN, La. (KSLA) — A small ArkLaTex town is talking about leaving a legacy for a teenager who was fatally shot in 2017.
Cullen officials are considering whether to dedicate a street in honor of student-athlete Jaylen C. Thomas.
The 17-year-old high school football player was gunned down as he walked home from work. Police found him dead in a church parking lot.
Members of the Cullen Board of Aldermen said that they are not expecting to take a final vote on the proposed street dedication Monday, April 26 but do hope to work out the final details.
