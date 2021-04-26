TOP DOG: Texarkana Arkansas police officer, K-9 take home top honors

Recently, Texarkana Arkansas Police K-9 Officer Tanner Freeman with K-9 ‘Kashko’ attended the United States Police Canine Association (USPCA) Region 20 Canine certification and competition in Sherman, Texas. (Source: TAPD)
By Alex Onken | April 26, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT - Updated April 26 at 11:45 AM

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Good dog, Kashko!

Last week, Texarkana Arkansas Police K-9 Officer Tanner Freeman and Kashko competed in the United States Police Canine Association (USPCA) Region 20 Canine certification and competition event in Sherman, Texas.

Both Freeman and Kashko, a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois, competed against 11 canine teams and placed within the top three in nearly every category, according to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department.

At the event, Kashko earned the Top Dog honors overall. Below is how the team placed in the following categories:

  • First place - obedience
  • Second place - narcotics detection
  • Second place - patrol
  • Third place - article search
  • Third place - criminal apprehension
  • Third place - suspect search
  • Fifth place - agility

This was Kashko and Officer Freeman’s second regional trial and certification competition.

When not backing other officers on high-priority police calls. Officer Freeman and Kashko are preparing for certification training or working on a special event like festivals or the fair. Officer Freeman and Kashko share their talents assisting other law enforcement officers and agencies who continually call upon the team to help with traffic stops, drug detection, lost, wanted, and escaped subjects.
Kashko was purchased by a grant from longtime TAPT supporter Julia Mobley with Commercial National Bank.

“I am blessed to have such a great partner to work with,” Officer Freeman said, in a news release. “Kashko makes work fun and enables me to assist other officers and agencies uniquely”.

