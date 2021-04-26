TOP DOG: Texarkana Arkansas police officer, K-9 take home top honors

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Good dog, Kashko!
Last week, Texarkana Arkansas Police K-9 Officer Tanner Freeman and Kashko competed in the United States Police Canine Association (USPCA) Region 20 Canine certification and competition event in Sherman, Texas.
Both Freeman and Kashko, a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois, competed against 11 canine teams and placed within the top three in nearly every category, according to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department.
At the event, Kashko earned the Top Dog honors overall. Below is how the team placed in the following categories:
- First place - obedience
- Second place - narcotics detection
- Second place - patrol
- Third place - article search
- Third place - criminal apprehension
- Third place - suspect search
- Fifth place - agility
This was Kashko and Officer Freeman’s second regional trial and certification competition.
Kashko was purchased by a grant from longtime TAPT supporter Julia Mobley with Commercial National Bank.
“I am blessed to have such a great partner to work with,” Officer Freeman said, in a news release. “Kashko makes work fun and enables me to assist other officers and agencies uniquely”.
