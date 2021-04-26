Texas to gain 2 seats in US House of Representatives

(KSLA) — Texas is among a half dozen seats that will gain seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.
That’s according to data the U.S. Census Bureau released Monday afternoon.
The Lone Star State has seen natural growth, meaning more births than deaths, since the previous census.
Texas also has seen an increase in the number of people moving into the state, both from elsewhere in the country and from outside the U.S., Census Bureau officials said during a news conference the afternoon of Monday, April 26, 2021.
That means two additional US House seats for Texas.
Another seven states will lose seats in the House. Arkansas, Louisiana and Oklahoma are not among them.
The Census Bureau discussed the apportionment data during a virtual news conference and simultaneously released the data. The more detailed numbers that states will use to draw House districts will be released in August and September.
All told, the US population grew from 308,745,538 in 2010 to 331,449,281, a gain of 22,703,743 people. Following are state population counts released by the Census Bureau:
The US Constitution requires that each state have a minimum of one seat in the US House. A calculation is then used apportion the remaining 385 seats among the 50 states.
Congress decides the method used to calculate apportionment, and the method has changed over time. Congress adopted the current method, the Method of Equal Proportions, in 1941.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
