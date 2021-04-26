Pink Super Moon rises tonight

The first Super Moon of the year appears tonight so bring out the telescope or just your eyes!
Our sunset tonight will be around 7:53pm but the best time to view the super moon will be at 10:33pm.
Will it actually be pink?
Unfortunately it will not be pink but has the name because April’s full moon usually corresponds with the early bloom of a flower called phlox subulata or otherwise known as the pink moss.
As for it being super it gets the name because the moon will be closest to the Earth in its orbit. On average super moons are 7% bigger and 15% brighter than regular full moons.
It looks like there will be clouds in the skies tonight but you’ll have another chance to view the Super Moon May 26th. Latest on tonight’s forecast here.
