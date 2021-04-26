Office of Motor Vehicles locations closed in northwest Louisiana

NORTHWEST LOUISIANA (KSLA) - The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles announced on its website that the Shreveport location will be closed until May 7.
The closure in Shreveport is due to precautions related to COVID-19. In addition, the Homer and Vivian locations are closed until further notice.
Those with scheduled appointments are asked to reschedule online at EXPRESSLANE.org.
Users can perform the following actions on EXPRESSLANE.ORG:
- Vehicle registration renewal
- Duplicate registration request
- Official driving record request
- Driver’s license and ID card renewals
- Duplicate driver’s license and ID request
- Real ID checklist
Services and a list of open offices are available on the OMV website.
