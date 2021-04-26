Rep. White bill prohibiting officers from using choke holds passes committee

AUSTIN (KTRE) - An east Texas lawmaker’s sweeping police reform legislation, including the banning of choke holds, has passed the committee phase.
HB 1396 calls for law enforcement agencies to report incidents of misconduct to the Texas Commission of Law Enforcement, for the commission to make the information available through a database accessible by law enforcement agencies and to make an annual report on the incidents available to the public.
The bill also states agencies must report incidents of misconduct, maintain a current certification and prohibit choke holds, except when deadly force is justified, in order for them to receive state grants. The bill also calls for the creation of an advisory committee on law enforcement agency credentialing entities.
White (R-Hillister) laid out the bill on March 26 and the House Committee on Homeland Security and Public Safety, which is chaired by White, approved the bill in a 5-4 vote.
The bill will now go to the Committee on Calendars for possible placement on the House floor.
