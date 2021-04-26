Police seeking information regarding weekend kidnapping of Lufkin woman

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Police Department is investigating an alleged weekend kidnapping.
According to a statement released by the City of Lufkin, around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Lufkin police officers were contacted by a woman who said her daughter, identified as Meundrea Thomas, 22, had possibly been kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend, Quindon Boston. The woman said she had been trying to reach her daughter all morning, but Thomas would not answer the phone. Thomas has a protective order against Boston.
Officers responded to Thomas’ apartment and spoke with her roommate. The roommate allegedly told them that he had spoken with Thomas on the phone around 11:30 a.m. through someone known only as “Quindon’s cousin.” The roommate provided officers the number for “Quindon’s cousin” and officers were able to speak with Thomas. She sounded as though she was in distress.
By asking open-ended yes or no questions, officers were able to decipher out that Thomas had been allegedly forced into Boston’s vehicle and they were headed toward Boston’s city of residence, San Antonio. Officers then put out a “be on the lookout” to surrounding agencies Boston’s maroon Lincoln MKZ.
Throughout the day, officers coordinated with agencies in San Antonio in the search for Thomas. Though, Thomas’ phone was broken, officers were able to ping it in the San Antonio area.
Around 3:30 a.m. Monday, officers were notified by San Antonio Police Department that the suspect’s vehicle had been located following a vehicle pursuit. At the time, the suspect vehicle had two black male occupants. They attempted to flee on foot following the vehicle pursuit. The driver, LaKalven Green, 19, was taken into custody, while the passenger got away.
Around 4:30 a.m., officers were called to the Lufkin Police Department lobby because Thomas had arrived to give her statement about what occurred. Thomas was brought back to Lufkin by her roommate. Officers did not know she was safely in her roommate’s custody until she arrived at the station.
Thomas told officers that Boston came to her apartment to hang out Sunday morning. Thomas said it wasn’t a problem at the time because they “get along.” She said he then insisted she return to San Antonio with him and she said “no.” She said they then began arguing and he allegedly told her that he would hurt her if she did not go with him.
The report also stated that Thomas said Boston allegedly placed her in the backseat and set the child locks so she could not get out. The report says they then began driving to San Antonio.
Upon arriving in San Antonio, Thomas said Boston got out of the vehicle and told her his cousin would take her home. Thomas said the cousin asked where she wanted to go, and she told him a nearby university because she knew someone there. Once there, Thomas said was able to contact her roommate who drove to San Antonio to pick her up.
The report notes that Lufkin Police Department officers did not know she was safely in the roommate’s custody until she arrived at LPD at 4:30 a.m. Monday.
As of 10 a.m. Monday, Boston remained at large. He is described as a black male, with black hair and brown eyes, 5′8, 170 pounds.
The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information on Boston’s location is asked to call us at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.
