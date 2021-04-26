Motivational speaker encourages students at Werner Park Academy ahead of testing week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Students at Werner Park Academy got off to an uplifting start this week thanks to a motivational speaker.
Rashad Bristow spent time with students Monday, April 26 ahead of testing this week. He wanted to encourage them, especially students with disabilities, that they can overcome difficulties they face and succeed. The principal at Werner Park says this pep talk was much needed ahead of testing.
“There’s been some challenges with our students getting ready for testing. There’s test anxiety. I try to talk to my students by letting them know this is something they’ve prepared all year for, so let’s just perform like we do every day. Teachers have prepared for you. This is something they’ve prepared all year for. Make sure that we’re doing that we’re getting ready to take,” said Raquel Fuggins, principal of Werner Park Academy.
The principal is set to talk with KSLA’s News 12 This Morning crew later this week as students in Louisiana get ready for their tests.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.