Man wounded in shooting on Boss Street in Shreveport

Officers were responding to multiple calls about gunfire when they found him

Police responding to multiple calls about gunfire found a wounded man on Boss Street in Shreveport the night of April 25, 2021. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen | April 25, 2021 at 11:01 PM CDT - Updated April 25 at 11:03 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man was taken to a hospital after having been wounded during a possible drive-by shooting.

It happened about 9:42 p.m. Sunday, April 25 on Boss Street in Shreveport, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

Officers were responding to multiple calls about gunfire when they found a man in his 30s or late 20s between Spruce and Hardy streets. Authorities say he had at least one gunshot wound to his neck area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

