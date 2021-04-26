Man wounded in shooting on Boss Street in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man was taken to a hospital after having been wounded during a possible drive-by shooting.
It happened about 9:42 p.m. Sunday, April 25 on Boss Street in Shreveport, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
Officers were responding to multiple calls about gunfire when they found a man in his 30s or late 20s between Spruce and Hardy streets. Authorities say he had at least one gunshot wound to his neck area.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
