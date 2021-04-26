Johnson & Johnson vaccines resuming in Arkansas, Gov. Hutchinson announces

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KSLA) - Healthcare providers in Arkansas will resume administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Monday, April 26.
“Vaccinations are the most important tool we have to neutralize COVID-19,” Gov. Hutchinson said. “The resumption of the J&J distribution allows us to say with confidence that the vaccine is as safe as the first two. This will reenergize our campaign to persuade everyone to be immunized. Vaccinations are the only way we can bring this global pandemic to an end. Now that the pause is lifted, the J&J vaccine will be available through many pharmacies and Arkansas’s local public health units. Don’t wait any longer to get your shot.”
Back on April 13, the U.S. recommended a “pause” in use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of rare, but potentially dangerous blood clots, setting off a chain reaction worldwide and dealing a setback to the global vaccination campaign.
Click here for more information from the Arkansas Department of Health.
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards also recently announced that healthcare providers in Louisiana would resume administering the J&J vaccine.
