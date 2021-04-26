Impairment suspected as a factor in fatal accident in Bossier City, authorities say

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Impairment is suspected as a factor in a crash on Interstate 20 that claimed a Shreveport man’s life, authorities say.
Joshua Broussard, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene of the one-vehicle accident in the eastbound lanes at Airline Drive in Bossier City.
He was driving an early 2000s model Mazda pickup when it struck a guardrail, causing the truck to overturn at 5:24 p.m. Sunday, April 25.
Broussard’s passenger was taken to to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport for treatment of serious injuries, Bossier City spokeswoman Traci Ponder said.
The crash is being investigated by Bossier City police. They are awaiting results of toxicology tests.
Also responding to the one-vehicle accident were personnel from the Bossier City Fire Department, Louisiana State Police and the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office.
