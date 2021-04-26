Doctor, organizers talk about safety ahead of State Fair of Louisiana in Shreveport

State Fair of Louisiana - 2018
By Tayler Davis | April 26, 2021 at 2:06 PM CDT - Updated April 26 at 2:06 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The State Fair of Louisiana is all set to be held in Shreveport April 29 through May 9, but a number of residents have some safety concerns about the event.

On Monday, April 26, KSLA’s Tayler Davis spoke with the director of the fair about preparations, as well as a doctor about the fair opening. Many residents have concerns about security at the fair.

