Truck found in bayou near Ford Street; SFD dive team investigating

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - At least ten units responded to the scene Monday morning (April 26) after a truck was found in a bayou in Shreveport.
The discovery was made by a boater sometime Friday, Shreveport Fire Department officials say, but units from SFD responded Monday around 8:20 a.m. after trying to make contact with the boater. The scene is on Ford Street near Earnest B. Miller Drive.
Assistant Chief Clarence Reese Jr. says the boater first spotted the truck on sonar. Five divers are working to find the truck, with two going in the water at a time, to hopefully pull a license plate number in order to locate the owner.
Reese says the water is very muddy, making the task that much more difficult. He says visibility is virtually zero, so divers are working by feel alone. He says divers will develop a plan to pull it out of the water.
Divers located the truck in the water around 11:40 a.m. and say based on the amount of rust on the truck, they believe it has been in the water for some time. They are trying to locate a VIN in order to identify the owner. Reese says nothing was found inside the vehicle based on feel.
