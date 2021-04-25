Man wounded in drive-by shooting

Preliminary investigation indicates 20+ shots were fired, 4 of which hit him in his legs, authorities say

Shreveport police are investigating a drive-by shooting in the 3000 block of Morningside Drive that sent a man to the hospital with four gunshot wounds to his legs the evening of April 25, 2021. (Source: Kenley Hargett/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen | April 25, 2021 at 7:14 PM CDT - Updated April 25 at 7:14 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A drive-by shooting has sent a 31-year-old man to the hospital with four gunshot wounds to his legs, authorities say.

It happened at 6:23 p.m. Sunday, April 25 in the 3000 block of Morningside Drive, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

Preliminary investigation indicates more than 20 shots were fired, according to officers on the scene.

Shreveport police are investigating a drive-by shooting in the 3000 block of Morningside Drive that sent a man to the hospital with four gunshot wounds to his legs the evening of April 25, 2021. Officers on the scene said it appears that more than 20 shots were fired. (Source: Kenley Hargett/KSLA News 12)

Authorities say a silver Dodge Charger possibly was involved.

The man’s wounds did not appear to be life-threatening, they added.

Shreveport police had 13 units on the scene soon after the shooting on Monringside between Pentriss Street and Fairy Avenue, according to dispatch records.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about this shooting to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300. Or contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the group’s website or using the P3 Tips app to submit information anonymously.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

