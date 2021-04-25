Man with gun taken into custody after running through hospital

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — A man armed with a gun came into an ArkLaTex hospital’s emergency room saying someone was trying to kill him, authorities report.
The incident about 8:30 p.m. Sunday, April 25 drew a sizable police response. Initially, there were 20 units on the scene at Wadley Regional Medical Center.
Police say they caught Devante Williams as he ran through the Texarkana, Texas, hospital.
Now he’s in custody and charges are pending, authorities say.
No injuries were reported.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.