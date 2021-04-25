Man with gun taken into custody after running through hospital

Police say he came into the ER saying someone was trying to kill him

Man with gun taken into custody after running through hospital
A man armed with a gun came into the emergency room at Wadley Regional Medical Center in Texarkana, Texas, the night of April 25, 2021, saying someone was trying to kill him, authorities report. (File photo)
By Curtis Heyen | April 25, 2021 at 9:47 PM CDT - Updated April 25 at 9:56 PM

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — A man armed with a gun came into an ArkLaTex hospital’s emergency room saying someone was trying to kill him, authorities report.

The incident about 8:30 p.m. Sunday, April 25 drew a sizable police response. Initially, there were 20 units on the scene at Wadley Regional Medical Center.

Police say they caught Devante Williams as he ran through the Texarkana, Texas, hospital.

Now he’s in custody and charges are pending, authorities say.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.