Suspect indicted in April murder case

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday, Aug. 19 that a suspect has been indicted in connection with a deadly shooting in the Mooretown area back in April.

The DA’s office says Dana Jamariyaa Combs, 23, was indicted for second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Colvin Wayne Germany, 39.

ORIGINAL STORY>>> Man killed in Mooretown shooting identified

The deadly incident happened back on April 24 in the 4100 block of Theo Street near Broadway Avenue.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.