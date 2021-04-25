Getting Answers
Suspect indicted in April murder case

Dana Jamariyaa Combs, DOB: 10/21/1997
Dana Jamariyaa Combs, DOB: 10/21/1997(CPSO)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday, Aug. 19 that a suspect has been indicted in connection with a deadly shooting in the Mooretown area back in April.

The DA’s office says Dana Jamariyaa Combs, 23, was indicted for second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Colvin Wayne Germany, 39.

ORIGINAL STORY>>> Man killed in Mooretown shooting identified

The deadly incident happened back on April 24 in the 4100 block of Theo Street near Broadway Avenue.

