Fairfield Oaks fire heroes recognized; displaced tenants learn what’s next

Fairfield Oaks fire heroes recognized; displaced tenants learn what’s next
Shreveport firefighters battled a blaze at Fairfield Oaks condominiums for more than eight hours April 21, 2021. The fire impacted 30 units, displacing dozens of residents. Firefighters rescued one resident and two dogs. (Source: Shreveport Fire Department)
By Curtis Heyen | April 25, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT - Updated April 25 at 5:19 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Residents of Shreveport condominiums that were razed by file last week learned Sunday, April 25 about what’s next.

Also during a homeowners association meeting, two people were recognized for ensuring everyone safely escaped the fire at Fairfield Oaks.

The complex is a complete loss as a result of the two-alarm blaze that took firefighters hours to get under control.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 this evening to learn more about the fire and what’s next for the displaced residents.

RELATED:

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.