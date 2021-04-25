Choudrant man killed in Lincoln Parish crash

LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash on Pleasant Grove Road shortly after 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 24.
The initial investigation shows that the truck driven by Gregory Hinton, 49, was traveling southbound on Pleasant Grove Road. For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle traveled off the side of the road and back across both lanes before it traveled off the road again and hit a large tree.
Hinton was pronounced dead at the scene.
Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.
The crash remains under investigation.
